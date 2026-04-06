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    Answering the Call: From Paramedic to Navy Region Hawaii Federal Fire Chief [Image 3 of 3]

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    Answering the Call: From Paramedic to Navy Region Hawaii Federal Fire Chief

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM – Commander Navy Region Hawaii’s (CNRH) federal fire chief Gregg Moriguchi poses for a photo at CNRH Federal Fire Department Headquarters, March 12, 2026. The FFD provides fire protection and emergency medical services to all Department of Defense military installations and mutual aid to the local community. Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based navy personnel and shore activities in Hawaii, and its mission is to support the readiness of the fleet and warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 16:43
    Photo ID: 9602025
    VIRIN: 260312-N-PW030-1009
    Resolution: 6400x5039
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Answering the Call: From Paramedic to Navy Region Hawaii Federal Fire Chief [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Regional fire chief
    FED FIRE
    Navy Region Hawaii
    Gregg Moriguchi

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