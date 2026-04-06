Answering the Call: From Paramedic to Navy Region Hawaii Federal Fire Chief

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JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICAM – Commander Navy Region Hawaii’s (CNRH) federal fire chief Gregg Moriguchi poses for a photo at CNRH Federal Fire Department Headquarters, March 12, 2026. The FFD provides fire protection and emergency medical services to all Department of Defense military installations and mutual aid to the local community. Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based navy personnel and shore activities in Hawaii, and its mission is to support the readiness of the fleet and warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)