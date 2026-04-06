Airmen Test Their Aim During German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge Assessment

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kyle Drzewiecki, a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing, provides instruction to Airmen during the marksmanship event of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge assessment at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Phoenix, April 2, 2026. The GAFPB is a decoration of the Bundeswehr, the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Germany, and is one of few foreign military badges authorized to be worn by U.S. Air Force, Army, and Space Force members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)