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    Airmen Test Their Aim During German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge Assessment [Image 2 of 5]

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    Airmen Test Their Aim During German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge Assessment

    GOLDWATER AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn 

    161st Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen line up to enter an indoor firing range ahead of the marksmanship portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge assessment at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Phoenix, April 2, 2026. The GAFPB is a decoration of the Bundeswehr, the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Germany, and is one of few foreign military badges authorized to be worn by U.S. Air Force, Army, and Space Force members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 15:32
    Photo ID: 9601887
    VIRIN: 260402-Z-QF099-1009
    Resolution: 5793x3854
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: GOLDWATER AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Airmen Test Their Aim During German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge Assessment [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jacob Hreshchyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Airmen Test Their Aim During German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge Assessment
    Airmen Test Their Aim During German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge Assessment
    Airmen Test Their Aim During German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge Assessment
    Airmen Test Their Aim During German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge Assessment
    Airmen Test Their Aim During German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge Assessment

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    joint force
    Phoenix
    air power
    teamwork
    Arizona State University
    Air Force

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