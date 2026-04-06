Airmen Test Their Aim During German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge Assessment

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U.S. Air Force Airmen line up to enter an indoor firing range ahead of the marksmanship portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge assessment at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Phoenix, April 2, 2026. The GAFPB is a decoration of the Bundeswehr, the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Germany, and is one of few foreign military badges authorized to be worn by U.S. Air Force, Army, and Space Force members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)