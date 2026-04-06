(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor Spotlight: Religious Program Specialist Enhances CREDO Mission [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sailor Spotlight: Religious Program Specialist Enhances CREDO Mission

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM – Religious Program Specialist 1st Shane Barger, assigned to Commander, Navy Region Hawaii’s (CNRH) Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operation (CREDO), poses for a photo in front of Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Feb. 26, 2026. Barger was recently nominated as the Sailor of the Quarter for CNRH. Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based Navy personnel and shore activities in Hawaii, and its mission is to support the readiness of the fleet and warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 15:27
    Photo ID: 9601880
    VIRIN: 260226-N-PW030-1002
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Spotlight: Religious Program Specialist Enhances CREDO Mission [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailor Spotlight: Religious Program Specialist Enhances CREDO Mission
    Sailor Spotlight: Religious Program Specialist Enhances CREDO Mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sailor Spotlight: Religious Program Specialist Enhances CREDO Mission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery