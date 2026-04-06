NEWPORT, R.I. – Religious Program Specialist 1st Shane Barger, assigned to Commander, Navy Region Hawaii’s (CNRH) CREDO, poses for a photo after graduating from the Religious Program Specialist Managers Course at Newport, R.I, Sept. 26, 2025. Barger was recently nominated as the Sailor of the Quarter for CNRH. Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based Navy personnel and shore activities in Hawaii, and its mission is to support the readiness of the fleet and warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 15:27
|Photo ID:
|9601878
|VIRIN:
|250926-D-N0246-9619
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|658.39 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Hometown:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Sailor Spotlight: Religious Program Specialist Enhances CREDO Mission
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