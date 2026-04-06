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    Sailor Spotlight: Religious Program Specialist Enhances CREDO Mission [Image 1 of 2]

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    Sailor Spotlight: Religious Program Specialist Enhances CREDO Mission

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    NEWPORT, R.I. – Religious Program Specialist 1st Shane Barger, assigned to Commander, Navy Region Hawaii’s (CNRH) CREDO, poses for a photo after graduating from the Religious Program Specialist Managers Course at Newport, R.I, Sept. 26, 2025. Barger was recently nominated as the Sailor of the Quarter for CNRH. Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based Navy personnel and shore activities in Hawaii, and its mission is to support the readiness of the fleet and warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 15:27
    Photo ID: 9601878
    VIRIN: 250926-D-N0246-9619
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 658.39 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    SOQ
    CNRH
    JBPHH
    U.S. Navy
    CREDO Hawaii
    Shane Barger

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