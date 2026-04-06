Bay State BN comprised of future leaders from many schools

Date Taken: 04.01.2026 Date Posted: 04.07.2026 13:52 Photo ID: 9601676 VIRIN: 260401-D-HX738-2508 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 4.06 MB Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US

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