Bay State BN comprised of future leaders from many schools

ROTC Cadets from Bay State Battalion, based at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, finish the Army Fitness Test with a two-mile run on the track at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area to tack their physical fitness and readiness April 1.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 13:52
|Photo ID:
|9601676
|VIRIN:
|260401-D-HX738-2508
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.06 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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