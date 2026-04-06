Kicking off with a burst of energy

ROTC Cadets from Bay State Battalion, based at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, use the indoor Army Fitness Test facility for sprinting lanes before using the track at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area to tack their physical fitness and readiness April 1.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 13:52
|Photo ID:
|9601674
|VIRIN:
|260401-D-HX738-4313
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.05 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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