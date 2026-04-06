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    Kicking off with a burst of energy [Image 2 of 3]

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    Kicking off with a burst of energy

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    ROTC Cadets from Bay State Battalion, based at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, use the indoor Army Fitness Test facility for sprinting lanes before using the track at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area to tack their physical fitness and readiness April 1.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 13:52
    Photo ID: 9601674
    VIRIN: 260401-D-HX738-4313
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Kicking off with a burst of energy [Image 3 of 3], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bay State BN comprised of future leaders from many schools
    Kicking off with a burst of energy
    Indoor facility ideal for AFT

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    TAGS

    Army ROTC
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    Army Fitness Test
    Bay State Battalion

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