(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NTAG ATLANTA RECRUTING [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NTAG ATLANTA RECRUTING

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kyle Merritt 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Atlanta

    Sailors assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Atlanta participate in Academy Day and Northern Georgia Military Recruiting Day at Dobbins Air Reserve Base. NTAG Atlanta Command Master Chief Boerner and local Sailors engaged with students, families, and community members from across North Georgia, highlighting the Navy’s mission, career pathways, and the educational and leadership opportunities available through service in the United States Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Kyle Merritt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 12:19
    Photo ID: 9601468
    VIRIN: 260330-N-OT328-1061
    Resolution: 5654x3762
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG ATLANTA RECRUTING [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Kyle Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NTAG ATLANTA RECRUTING
    NTAG ATLANTA RECRUTING
    NTAG ATLANTA RECRUTING
    NTAG ATLANTA RECRUTING
    NTAG ATLANTA RECRUTING
    NTAG ATLANTA RECRUTING

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery