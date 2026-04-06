NTAG ATLANTA RECRUTING

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Sailors assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Atlanta participate in Academy Day and Northern Georgia Military Recruiting Day at Dobbins Air Reserve Base. NTAG Atlanta Command Master Chief Boerner and local Sailors engaged with students, families, and community members from across North Georgia, highlighting the Navy’s mission, career pathways, and the educational and leadership opportunities available through service in the United States Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Kyle Merritt)