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    CMSAF David Wolfe visits MEPS Fort Sam Houston [Image 6 of 6]

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    CMSAF David Wolfe visits MEPS Fort Sam Houston

    JOINT BASE FORT SAM HOUSTON, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Photo by Melissa Hydrick 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe, poses for a photo with service members during a visit to the Military Entrance Processing Station on Fort Sam Houston, Tx, April,1, 2026. The visit is meant to motivate future Airmen by showing them they are the future of the force and emphasizing the importance of their decision to serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Melissa Hydrick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 11:58
    Photo ID: 9601415
    VIRIN: 260403-F-QT876-1171
    Resolution: 3989x2654
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE FORT SAM HOUSTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CMSAF David Wolfe visits MEPS Fort Sam Houston [Image 6 of 6], by Melissa Hydrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CMSAF David Wolfe visits MEPS Fort Sam Houston
    CMSAF David Wolfe visits MEPS Fort Sam Houston
    CMSAF David Wolfe visits MEPS Fort Sam Houston
    CMSAF David Wolfe visits MEPS Fort Sam Houston
    CMSAF David Wolfe visits MEPS Fort Sam Houston
    CMSAF David Wolfe visits MEPS Fort Sam Houston

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