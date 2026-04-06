CMSAF David Wolfe visits MEPS Fort Sam Houston

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Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe, poses for a photo with service members during a visit to the Military Entrance Processing Station on Fort Sam Houston, Tx, April,1, 2026. The visit is meant to motivate future Airmen by showing them they are the future of the force and emphasizing the importance of their decision to serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Melissa Hydrick)