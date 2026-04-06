CMSAF David Wolfe visits MEPS Fort Sam Houston

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Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe, speaks with service members during a visit to the Military Entrance Processing Station on Fort Sam Houston, Tx, April,1, 2026. CMSAF Wolfe visits MEPS to meet new Airmen at the start of their careers, watch the enlistment process, and boost morale. These visits are part of a larger effort to connect with Airmen at all levels, from new recruits to senior leaders, to hear their concerns and help shape the culture of the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by (U.S. Air Force photo by Melissa Hydrick)