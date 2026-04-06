Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe, speaks with service members during a visit to the Military Entrance Processing Station on Fort Sam Houston, Tx, April,1, 2026. CMSAF Wolfe visits MEPS to meet new Airmen at the start of their careers, watch the enlistment process, and boost morale. These visits are part of a larger effort to connect with Airmen at all levels, from new recruits to senior leaders, to hear their concerns and help shape the culture of the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by (U.S. Air Force photo by Melissa Hydrick)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 11:58
|Photo ID:
|9601414
|VIRIN:
|260403-F-QT876-1152
|Resolution:
|5356x3564
|Size:
|4.27 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE FORT SAM HOUSTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CMSAF David Wolfe visits MEPS Fort Sam Houston [Image 6 of 6], by Melissa Hydrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.