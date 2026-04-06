Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink visits Airmen at Wright-Patterson AFB

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Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, front and center, poses for a group photo with Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, far left, commander, Air Force Materiel Command, Chief Master Sgt. Bill Fitch, far right, AFMC command chief master sergeant, and Airmen, Guardians and civilians after lunch at the Pitsenbarger Dining Hall at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 2. Meink visited the installation to learn firsthand how the Air Force Materiel Command and its six centers support national defense and strategic deterrence while powering the world’s greatest Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Dietrick)