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    Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink visits Airmen at Wright-Patterson AFB [Image 3 of 3]

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    Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink visits Airmen at Wright-Patterson AFB

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Photo by Brian Dietrick 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, front and center, poses for a group photo with Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, far left, commander, Air Force Materiel Command, Chief Master Sgt. Bill Fitch, far right, AFMC command chief master sergeant, and Airmen, Guardians and civilians after lunch at the Pitsenbarger Dining Hall at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 2. Meink visited the installation to learn firsthand how the Air Force Materiel Command and its six centers support national defense and strategic deterrence while powering the world’s greatest Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Dietrick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 10:26
    Photo ID: 9601251
    VIRIN: 260402-F-VJ282-6258
    Resolution: 6928x2607
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink visits Airmen at Wright-Patterson AFB [Image 3 of 3], by Brian Dietrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink visits Airmen at Wright-Patterson AFB
    Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink visits Airmen at Wright-Patterson AFB
    Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink visits Airmen at Wright-Patterson AFB

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    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    Secretary of the Air Force
    AFMC
    WPAFB
    Air Force Materiel Command
    SECAF

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