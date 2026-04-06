Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink visits Airmen at Wright-Patterson AFB

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Second Lt. Ekta Cram asks Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink a question during a lunch with Airmen, Guardians, and civilians at the Pitsenbarger Dining Hall at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 2. Meink visited the installation to learn firsthand how the Air Force Materiel Command and its six centers support national defense and strategic deterrence while powering the world’s greatest Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Dietrick)