4-2 AB Conducts Pre-Flight Inspections

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division, conduct pre-flight inspections on AH-64 Apache helicopters at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 12, 2026. These actions ensure aircraft readiness through detailed inspections and crew coordination, enabling precision, reliability, and combat power when it matters most. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kalisber Ortega)