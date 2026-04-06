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    4-2 AB Conducts Pre-Flight Inspections [Image 1 of 6]

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    4-2 AB Conducts Pre-Flight Inspections

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division, conduct pre-flight inspections on AH-64 Apache helicopters at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 12, 2026. These actions ensure aircraft readiness through detailed inspections and crew coordination, enabling precision, reliability, and combat power when it matters most. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kalisber Ortega)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 23:13
    Photo ID: 9600748
    VIRIN: 260312-A-VH016-1001
    Resolution: 5189x3459
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 4-2 AB Conducts Pre-Flight Inspections [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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