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    CFAY MWR Hosts Eggstravaganza [Image 8 of 12]

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    CFAY MWR Hosts Eggstravaganza

    ZUSHI, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.03.2026

    Photo by Sheryl Sullivan 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    ZUSHI, Japan (Apr. 4, 2026) — Families gather for EGG'stravaganza, a Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) community event at Ikego Hills Campground on April 4, 2026. Featuring egg hunts, crafts, face painting and refreshments, the event offered Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka families a chance to enjoy seasonal activities, outdoor recreation and community connection. Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka supports the Navy’s forward-deployed forces through essential installation services and quality-of-life programs for service members and families in Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 23:12
    Photo ID: 9600741
    VIRIN: 260404-N-SG091-1007
    Resolution: 3425x2179
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: ZUSHI, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CFAY MWR Hosts Eggstravaganza [Image 12 of 12], by Sheryl Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY)
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