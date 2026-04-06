CFAY MWR Hosts Eggstravaganza

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ZUSHI, Japan (Apr. 4, 2026) — Families gather for EGG'stravaganza, a Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) community event at Ikego Hills Campground on April 4, 2026. Featuring egg hunts, crafts, face painting and refreshments, the event offered Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka families a chance to enjoy seasonal activities, outdoor recreation and community connection. Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka supports the Navy’s forward-deployed forces through essential installation services and quality-of-life programs for service members and families in Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)