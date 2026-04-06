ZUSHI, Japan (Apr. 4, 2026) — Families gather for EGG'stravaganza, a Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) community event at Ikego Hills Campground on April 4, 2026. Featuring egg hunts, crafts, face painting and refreshments, the event offered Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka families a chance to enjoy seasonal activities, outdoor recreation and community connection. Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka supports the Navy’s forward-deployed forces through essential installation services and quality-of-life programs for service members and families in Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 23:12
|Photo ID:
|9600739
|VIRIN:
|260404-N-SG091-1006
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.91 MB
|Location:
|ZUSHI, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAY MWR Hosts Eggstravaganza [Image 12 of 12], by Sheryl Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.