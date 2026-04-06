Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits the Sri Lanka Navy's offshore patrol vessel P628

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Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center right, addresses the crew of the Sri Lanka Navy’s offshore patrol vessel 268 while the ship is in Coast Guard Base Honolulu for a scheduled port visit, April 3, 2026. P628, formerly the U.S. Coast Guard medium endurance cutter, USCGC Decisive (WMEC 629), was transferred to the Sri Lanka Navy in a ceremony at the U.S Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore, Dec. 2, 2025. Koehler toured the offshore patrol vessel and met with Sri Lanka Navy leadership to discuss maritime security cooperation and the importance of enduring partnerships to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)