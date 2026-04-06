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    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits the Sri Lanka Navy's offshore patrol vessel P628 [Image 8 of 10]

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    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits the Sri Lanka Navy's offshore patrol vessel P628

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Sypert 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, addresses the crew of the Sri Lanka Navy’s offshore patrol vessel 268 while the ship is in Coast Guard Base Honolulu for a scheduled port visit, April 3, 2026. P628, formerly the U.S. Coast Guard medium endurance cutter, USCGC Decisive (WMEC 629), was transferred to the Sri Lanka Navy in a ceremony at the U.S Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore, Dec. 2, 2025. Koehler toured the offshore patrol vessel and met with Sri Lanka Navy leadership to discuss maritime security cooperation and the importance of enduring partnerships to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 20:42
    Photo ID: 9600684
    VIRIN: 260403-N-TT369-1176
    Resolution: 3528x2520
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits the Sri Lanka Navy's offshore patrol vessel P628 [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits the Sri Lanka Navy's offshore patrol vessel P628
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits the Sri Lanka Navy's offshore patrol vessel P628
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits the Sri Lanka Navy's offshore patrol vessel P628
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits the Sri Lanka Navy's offshore patrol vessel P628
    U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Sean Regan, commander, Oceania District, visits the Sri Lanka Navy's offshore patrol vessel P628
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits the Sri Lanka Navy's offshore patrol vessel P628
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits the Sri Lanka Navy's offshore patrol vessel P628
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits the Sri Lanka Navy's offshore patrol vessel P628
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits the Sri Lanka Navy's offshore patrol vessel P628
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits the Sri Lanka Navy's offshore patrol vessel P628

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