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    Comstock Conducts Engineering Training [Image 2 of 2]

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    Comstock Conducts Engineering Training

    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nadia James 

    USS Comstock (LSD 45)

    Damage Controlman 3rd Class Eric Sosa, assigned to Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45), reads instructions during an engineering training drill in the ship’s main machinery room, April 3, 2026. Comstock, part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nadia James)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 19:42
    Photo ID: 9600645
    VIRIN: 260403-N-IV962-1167
    Resolution: 2496x3744
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Comstock Conducts Engineering Training [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Nadia James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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