Comstock Conducts Engineering Training

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Damage Controlman Fireman Mckenzie Dickey, assigned to Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45), participates in an engineering training drill in the ship’s main machinery room, April 3, 2026. Comstock, part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nadia James)