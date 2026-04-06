Comstock Conducts Flight Quarters

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Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Nay Lin, assigned to Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45), prepares to direct an approaching MH-60S Seahawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 on the ship’s flight deck, April 2, 2026. Comstock, part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nadia James)