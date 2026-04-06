Comstock Conducts Flight Quarters

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An MH-60S Seahawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 prepares to land on the flight deck of Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45), April 2, 2026. Comstock, part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nadia James)