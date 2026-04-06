Military Funeral Honors are conducted for U.S. Navy Lt. Anne Marie Jay at Arlington National Cemetery

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Military funeral honors are conducted for U.S. Navy Lt. Anne Marie Jay in the Gifford Shelter in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, March 20, 2026. Jay earned her commission after graduating from Ohio State University in 1966. From 1968 to 1969, she served as an intensive care unit nurse during the Vietnam War on the USS Repose, a hospital ship that travelled along the South Vietnamese coast and received via helicopter soldiers, Marines and civilians wounded by war. She met her husband, Stephen (a Navy doctor), while working in an ICU at the Charleston Navy Base Hospital in South Carolina. While they became engaged prior to her deployment to the USS Repose, they did not marry until she returned from Vietnam, having four children together. Anne went on to become a pediatric nurse and earned two master’s degrees. Stephen received the U.S. flag from Anne’s funeral service. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)