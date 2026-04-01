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    Sgt. Mark Kirumira reaffirmed his commitment to the U.S. Army on Apr. 6, surrounded by his peers and leadership during a ceremony at the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command – Korea (MSC-K) headquarters on Camp Carroll. [Image 3 of 4]

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    Sgt. Mark Kirumira reaffirmed his commitment to the U.S. Army on Apr. 6, surrounded by his peers and leadership during a ceremony at the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command – Korea (MSC-K) headquarters on Camp Carroll.

    GYEONGSANGBUGDO [KYONGSANGBUK-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.05.2026

    Photo by Chong Min Pak 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Sgt. Mark Kirumira reaffirmed his commitment to the U.S. Army on Apr. 6, surrounded by his peers and leadership during a ceremony at the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command – Korea (MSC-K) headquarters on Camp Carroll.

    As the S3 Chemical Operations Non-Commissioned Officer with MSC-K since 2024, Sgt. Kirumira is a valued member of our formation.
    (U.S. Army photo by Ms. Pak, Chong Min, U.S. Army Materiel Support Command- Korea)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 03:13
    Photo ID: 9599450
    VIRIN: 260406-A-SH184-1003
    Resolution: 5258x3473
    Size: 5.35 MB
    Location: GYEONGSANGBUGDO [KYONGSANGBUK-DO], KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sgt. Mark Kirumira reaffirmed his commitment to the U.S. Army on Apr. 6, surrounded by his peers and leadership during a ceremony at the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command – Korea (MSC-K) headquarters on Camp Carroll. [Image 4 of 4], by Chong Min Pak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sgt. Mark Kirumira reaffirmed his commitment to the U.S. Army on Apr. 6, surrounded by his peers and leadership during a ceremony at the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command – Korea (MSC-K) headquarters on Camp Carroll.
    Sgt. Mark Kirumira reaffirmed his commitment to the U.S. Army on Apr. 6, surrounded by his peers and leadership during a ceremony at the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command – Korea (MSC-K) headquarters on Camp Carroll.
    Sgt. Mark Kirumira reaffirmed his commitment to the U.S. Army on Apr. 6, surrounded by his peers and leadership during a ceremony at the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command – Korea (MSC-K) headquarters on Camp Carroll.
    Sgt. Mark Kirumira reaffirmed his commitment to the U.S. Army on Apr. 6, surrounded by his peers and leadership during a ceremony at the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command – Korea (MSC-K) headquarters on Camp Carroll.

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