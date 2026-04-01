Sgt. Mark Kirumira reaffirmed his commitment to the U.S. Army on Apr. 6, surrounded by his peers and leadership during a ceremony at the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command – Korea (MSC-K) headquarters on Camp Carroll.
As the S3 Chemical Operations Non-Commissioned Officer with MSC-K since 2024, Sgt. Kirumira is a valued member of our formation.
(U.S. Army photo by Ms. Pak, Chong Min, U.S. Army Materiel Support Command- Korea)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 03:13
|Photo ID:
|9599450
|VIRIN:
|260406-A-SH184-1003
|Resolution:
|5258x3473
|Size:
|5.35 MB
|Location:
|GYEONGSANGBUGDO [KYONGSANGBUK-DO], KR
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This work, Sgt. Mark Kirumira reaffirmed his commitment to the U.S. Army on Apr. 6, surrounded by his peers and leadership during a ceremony at the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command – Korea (MSC-K) headquarters on Camp Carroll. [Image 4 of 4], by Chong Min Pak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.