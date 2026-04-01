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Sgt. Mark Kirumira reaffirmed his commitment to the U.S. Army on Apr. 6, surrounded by his peers and leadership during a ceremony at the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command – Korea (MSC-K) headquarters on Camp Carroll.



As the S3 Chemical Operations Non-Commissioned Officer with MSC-K since 2024, Sgt. Kirumira is a valued member of our formation.

(U.S. Army photo by Ms. Pak, Chong Min, U.S. Army Materiel Support Command- Korea)