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    2CAB Pilots Conduct Aviation Operations [Image 2 of 4]

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    2CAB Pilots Conduct Aviation Operations

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army pilots assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division, conduct aviation operations. The brigade is home to highly trained aviation professionals who bring skill, discipline, and confidence to every flight. From pre-flight to execution, these pilots set the standard, ensuring each mission is carried out with precision and purpose in support of operations across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kalisber Ortega)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.05.2026 21:44
    Photo ID: 9599306
    VIRIN: 260401-A-VH016-1002
    Resolution: 2153x3229
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, 2CAB Pilots Conduct Aviation Operations [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2ID
    2CAB
    EighthArmy
    U.S. Army

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