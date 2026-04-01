2CAB Pilots Conduct Aviation Operations

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U.S. Army pilots assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division, conduct aviation operations. The brigade is home to highly trained aviation professionals who bring skill, discipline, and confidence to every flight. From pre-flight to execution, these pilots set the standard, ensuring each mission is carried out with precision and purpose in support of operations across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kalisber Ortega)