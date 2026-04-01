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The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” under the baton of Leader and Commander Col. Scott McKenzie, performs musical selections at the annual National Military Easter Sunrise Service at Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery. The non denominational service features participation from senior chaplains across multiple military branches including Chaplains Col. Tim Ryu (US Army), Col. Steve Survance (USAF), Lt. Col. Kevin Trimble (US Army), Col. John Scott (US Army), Maj. Gen. Trent C. Davis (USAF), Cpt. Jennifer Bowden (Coast Guard), Col Rich West (US Army), and Lt. Col. Linda Lesane (US Army). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Primavera, April 5, 2026)