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    National Military Easter Sunrise Service [Image 9 of 81]

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    National Military Easter Sunrise Service

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Primavera 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” under the baton of Leader and Commander Col. Scott McKenzie, performs musical selections at the annual National Military Easter Sunrise Service at Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery. The non denominational service features participation from senior chaplains across multiple military branches including Chaplains Col. Tim Ryu (US Army), Col. Steve Survance (USAF), Lt. Col. Kevin Trimble (US Army), Col. John Scott (US Army), Maj. Gen. Trent C. Davis (USAF), Cpt. Jennifer Bowden (Coast Guard), Col Rich West (US Army), and Lt. Col. Linda Lesane (US Army). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Primavera, April 5, 2026)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2026
    Date Posted: 04.05.2026 21:14
    Photo ID: 9599290
    VIRIN: 260405-A-BN614-2034
    Resolution: 3569x5354
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Military Easter Sunrise Service [Image 81 of 81], by SFC Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    National Military Easter Sunrise Service
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