1-38 Field Artillery Regiment conducts combined joint live fire exercise with ROK Army and U.S. Marine Corps

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A U.S. Marine Corps M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) from 1st Battalion 11th Marines, is fired during a combined joint live fire exercise between the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps and ROK Army near Pocheon, South Korea, March 31, 2026. A CJLFX allows the 210 Field Artillery Brigade to continue to grow the ROK and U.S. Alliance by coordinating fires and refining standard operating procedures. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith)