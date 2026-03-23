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    1-38 Field Artillery Regiment conducts combined joint live fire exercise with ROK Army and U.S. Marine Corps [Image 1 of 5]

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    1-38 Field Artillery Regiment conducts combined joint live fire exercise with ROK Army and U.S. Marine Corps

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.30.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    A Republic of Korea Army M270A1 Multi Launch Rocket System (MLRS) from ROKA Fires Brigade 1100 Missile Battalion is fired during a combined joint live fire exercise between the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps and ROK Army near Pocheon, South Korea, March 31, 2026. A CJLFX allows the 210 Field Artillery Brigade to continue to grow the ROK and U.S. Alliance by coordinating fires and refining standard operating procedures. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 21:45
    Photo ID: 9593145
    VIRIN: 260331-A-ZF147-1003
    Resolution: 4096x2160
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1-38 Field Artillery Regiment conducts combined joint live fire exercise with ROK Army and U.S. Marine Corps [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Ashton Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1-38 Field Artillery Regiment conducts combined joint live fire exercise with ROK Army and U.S. Marine Corps
    1-38 Field Artillery Regiment conducts combined joint live fire exercise with ROK Army and U.S. Marine Corps
    1-38 Field Artillery Regiment conducts combined joint live fire exercise with ROK Army and U.S. Marine Corps
    1-38 Field Artillery Regiment conducts combined joint live fire exercise with ROK Army and U.S. Marine Corps
    1-38 Field Artillery Regiment conducts combined joint live fire exercise with ROK Army and U.S. Marine Corps

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    MLRS
    ROK Army
    1-38 FA
    210 FA
    Marines
    South Korea

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