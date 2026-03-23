U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 95th Clearance Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, conduct live-fire and breach training during a demolition range on Schofield Barracks, March 26, 2026. The training enhanced Soldiers’ proficiency in obstacle reduction and explosive breaching, strengthening combat readiness and engineer capabilities in support of operations across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devin Davis)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 20:06
|Photo ID:
|9592988
|VIRIN:
|260326-A-JL197-1159
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|4.23 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 95th Combat Engineers conduct live-fire and breach training [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.