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    95th Combat Engineers conduct live-fire and breach training [Image 6 of 18]

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    95th Combat Engineers conduct live-fire and breach training

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Devin Davis 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 95th Clearance Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, conduct live-fire and breach training during a demolition range on Schofield Barracks, March 26, 2026. The training enhanced Soldiers’ proficiency in obstacle reduction and explosive breaching, strengthening combat readiness and engineer capabilities in support of operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devin Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 20:06
    Photo ID: 9592971
    VIRIN: 260326-A-JL197-1037
    Resolution: 6076x4053
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 3

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    This work, 95th Combat Engineers conduct live-fire and breach training [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    95th Combat Engineers conduct live-fire and breach training
    95th Combat Engineers conduct live-fire and breach training
    95th Combat Engineers conduct live-fire and breach training
    95th Combat Engineers conduct live-fire and breach training
    95th Combat Engineers conduct live-fire and breach training
    95th Combat Engineers conduct live-fire and breach training
    95th Combat Engineers conduct live-fire and breach training
    95th Combat Engineers conduct live-fire and breach training
    95th Combat Engineers conduct live-fire and breach training
    95th Combat Engineers conduct live-fire and breach training
    95th Combat Engineers conduct live-fire and breach training
    95th Combat Engineers conduct live-fire and breach training
    95th Combat Engineers conduct live-fire and breach training
    95th Combat Engineers conduct live-fire and breach training
    95th Combat Engineers conduct live-fire and breach training
    95th Combat Engineers conduct live-fire and breach training
    95th Combat Engineers conduct live-fire and breach training
    95th Combat Engineers conduct live-fire and breach training

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