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    Rear Adm. Zerr Awards USS Benfold Bloodhound Reward [Image 2 of 2]

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    Rear Adm. Zerr Awards USS Benfold Bloodhound Reward

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Martinez 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (March 31, 2026) – Rear Adm. T.J. Zerr, commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), center, awards the sonar technicians aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), the 2026 Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Bloodhound Award, March 31. During his visit, Zerr awarded Benfold the 2026 Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Bloodhound Award for the Pacific Fleet. The Bloodhound Award is awarded to one ship in the Atlantic Fleet and one in the Pacific Fleet each year for exceptional performance in the ASW mission area, for consistently demonstrating technical prowess, equipment readiness, and overall skill and training of its crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 18:30
    Photo ID: 9592896
    VIRIN: 260331-N-EI127-1125
    Resolution: 1350x980
    Size: 408.87 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Rear Adm. Zerr Awards USS Benfold Bloodhound Reward [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Joshua Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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