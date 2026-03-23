Rear Adm. Zerr Awards USS Benfold Bloodhound Reward

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NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (March 31, 2026) – Rear Adm. T.J. Zerr, commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), center, awards the sonar technicians aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), the 2026 Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Bloodhound Award, March 31. During his visit, Zerr awarded Benfold the 2026 Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Bloodhound Award for the Pacific Fleet. The Bloodhound Award is awarded to one ship in the Atlantic Fleet and one in the Pacific Fleet each year for exceptional performance in the ASW mission area, for consistently demonstrating technical prowess, equipment readiness, and overall skill and training of its crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)