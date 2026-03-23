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    Army research yields rechargeable battery for extreme operating conditions [Image 2 of 6]

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    Army research yields rechargeable battery for extreme operating conditions

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2025

    Photo by Daniel Lafontaine 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center

    Army C5ISR Center chemical engineer Lexi Karalekas researches batteries at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, in April 2025.
    Read more: https://www.army.mil/article/285266

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 13:56
    Photo ID: 9592361
    VIRIN: 250324-O-AQ639-7325
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 17.4 MB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    Army research yields rechargeable battery for extreme operating conditions
    Army research yields rechargeable battery for extreme operating conditions
    Army research yields rechargeable battery for extreme operating conditions
    Army research yields rechargeable battery for extreme operating conditions
    Army research yields rechargeable battery for extreme operating conditions

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