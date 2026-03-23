Army C5ISR Center chemical engineer Lexi Karalekas researches batteries at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, in April 2025.
Read more: https://www.army.mil/article/285266
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 13:56
|Photo ID:
|9592354
|VIRIN:
|250324-O-AQ639-6990
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|19.2 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army research yields rechargeable battery for extreme operating conditions [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel Lafontaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.