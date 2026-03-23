Date Taken: 03.24.2025 Date Posted: 03.31.2026 13:56 Photo ID: 9592354 VIRIN: 250324-O-AQ639-6990 Resolution: 6960x4640 Size: 19.2 MB Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US

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This work, Army research yields rechargeable battery for extreme operating conditions [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel Lafontaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.