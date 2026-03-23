ACC command team visits Nellis for training excellence, immersion

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U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, boards the front seat of an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 4, 2026. The helicopter transported Spain and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, command chief of ACC, to Creech AFB during a visit focused on assessing the mission readiness of the 99th Air Base Wing, 57th Wing, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center and U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds.”

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Ciara Dodd)