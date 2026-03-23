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    ACC command team visits Nellis for training excellence, immersion [Image 9 of 9]

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    ACC command team visits Nellis for training excellence, immersion

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Airman Ciara Dodd 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, boards the front seat of an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 4, 2026. The helicopter transported Spain and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, command chief of ACC, to Creech AFB during a visit focused on assessing the mission readiness of the 99th Air Base Wing, 57th Wing, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center and U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds.”
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Ciara Dodd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 14:26
    Photo ID: 9592346
    VIRIN: 260304-F-QI748-1385
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ACC command team visits Nellis for training excellence, immersion [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Ciara Dodd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ACC command team visits Nellis for training excellence, immersion
    ACC command team visits Nellis for training excellence, immersion
    ACC command team visits Nellis for training excellence, immersion
    ACC command team visits Nellis for training excellence, immersion
    ACC command team visits Nellis for training excellence, immersion
    ACC command team visits Nellis for training excellence, immersion
    ACC command team visits Nellis for training excellence, immersion
    ACC command team visits Nellis for training excellence, immersion
    ACC command team visits Nellis for training excellence, immersion

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    ACC command team visits Nellis for training excellence, immersion

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    Nellis AFB
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