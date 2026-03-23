Photo By Airman Ciara Dodd | U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, middle, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief...... read more read more Photo By Airman Ciara Dodd | U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, middle, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, right, command chief of ACC, receive a brief on the 57th Maintenance Group’s operations at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 3, 2026. The brief outlined changes to the group’s scheduling process aimed at improving maintenance operations to sustain peak mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Ciara Dodd) see less | View Image Page

ACC command team visits Nellis for training excellence, immersion Your browser does not support the audio element.

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. – U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, ACC command chief, visited Nellis Air Force Base to gain firsthand insight into the mission sets that make Nellis a cornerstone of advanced training and warfighter innovation, March 3-6.



Throughout the visit, Spain and Unterseher engaged with Airmen and leaders from the 57th Wing, 99th Air Base Wing and U.S. Air Force Warfare Center, observing how Nellis integrates airpower to forge the future of joint warfighting.



“Nowhere else in the world can you find this concentration of talent and technology dedicated to solving the complex challenges of a future fight," said Spain. “From the Warfare Center developing advanced, realistic, combat aviation training and tactics to the 99th ABW providing installation support, Nellis Airmen create the bedrock for the future of airpower.”



This powerful combination makes Nellis the epicenter of advanced tactical development for combat air forces.



To see those tactics in action, the command team visited the 57th Maintenance Group, for demonstrations showcasing dual loading operations, where Nellis certifies weapons loading crew for the U.S. Air Force. The 57th MXG ensures safe, standardized procedures for loading munitions onto aircraft, maintaining combat readiness and proficiency essential to maintaining Nellis’ high-tempo training environment.



“We get ready for tomorrow by what we do today,” said Brig. Gen. David C. Epperson, commander of the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center. “We have to keep pushing ourselves with tough, realistic training every single day, staying ahead and ready for whatever comes next."



Putting that philosophy into practice, the command team turned their focus to the innovations happening at the sustainment level. They visited the 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron to observe how the unit is using an artificial intelligence tool to streamline complex logistical processes. The demonstration highlighted how Nellis is embracing technology not just in the air, but also on the ground to improve workflows and generate readiness more efficiently.



"To build a culture of tactical innovation, we must empower our Airmen in combat representative training to solve complex problems, take calculated risks, and develop creative solutions,” Unterseher said. “The advanced tactics and Airmen-led solutions coming out of Nellis are the prime example of how we inspire a forward-thinking and adaptable mindset across all our wings."



The visit wasn’t just about technology and tactics; it was about the Airmen who drive the mission. Spain and Unterseher met with leaders from the U.S. Air Force Weapons School and set aside time to recognize Airman 1st Class Demarcus Norman, an assistant dedicated crew chief assigned to the 857th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, presenting the Airman’s Medal in front of peers and leadership.



Norman was awarded the Airman’s Medal for heroism by saving four people from a flash flood. Norman pulled an unconscious pregnant woman from the flood waters and administered lifesaving care. He then located her three family members and led a team of Airmen to form a human chain across flood waters, ensuring the family made it safely to an evacuation point.



"Heroism like this serves as a powerful testament that people are the heart and soul of our combat readiness,” said Spain. “While Nellis is known for tactics and technology, it is the profound commitment and unshakable resolve of our individual Airmen that truly forges our ability to win."



The recognition underscored the human element of readiness, providing a link between the quality of the force and the strategic importance of its mission.



The visit reinforced Nellis’ mission in providing advanced combat aviation training and tactics development, ensuring ACC is adapting today to outpace tomorrow by evolving warfighting capabilities, protecting critical capabilities, and ensuring readiness for conflict at anytime, anywhere.