DAHLGREN, Va. Fire Controlman (Aegis) “A” school graduates pose for a group photo after a graduation ceremony at Surface Combat Systems Training Command Aegis Training and Readiness Center where they were presented with Plank Owner Certificates. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Bova)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 12:53
|Photo ID:
|9592154
|VIRIN:
|260331-N-SI161-1020
|Resolution:
|7723x5149
|Size:
|6.87 MB
|Location:
|DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SCSTC ATRC FCA "A" School Graduation [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Bova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.