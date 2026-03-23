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    SCSTC ATRC FCA "A" School Graduation [Image 1 of 2]

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    SCSTC ATRC FCA &quot;A&quot; School Graduation

    DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Michael Bova 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC)

    DAHLGREN, Va. Fire Controlman (Aegis) “A” school graduates pose for a group photo after a graduation ceremony at Surface Combat Systems Training Command Aegis Training and Readiness Center where they were presented with Plank Owner Certificates. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Bova)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 12:53
    Photo ID: 9592154
    VIRIN: 260331-N-SI161-1020
    Resolution: 7723x5149
    Size: 6.87 MB
    Location: DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SCSTC ATRC FCA "A" School Graduation [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Bova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SCSTC ATRC FCA &quot;A&quot; School Graduation
    SCSTC ATRC FCA &quot;A&quot; School Graduation

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    SCSTC
    Surface Combat Systems Training Command
    SCSTC ATRC
    Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) AEGIS Training and Readiness Center (ATRC)
    SCSTC AEGIS Training and Readiness Center

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