Massachusetts National Guard leaders join Kenyan partners at African Land Forces Summit

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U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Peter Pouliot, senior enlisted advisor to the Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard (MANG), right, and Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) Warrant Officer Class One Joel Murage, Kenyan Army sergeant major, listen to a presentation during the African Land Forces Summit in Rome, Italy, March 24, 2026. Pouliot and Murage attended the Senior Enlisted Leaders Forum and participated in a discussion on implementing technological innovation and training at the tactical level for the MANG and KDF, which mark more than a decade of partnership through the State Partnership Program.



The U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), on behalf of the U.S. Army Chief of Staff, will host the African Land Forces Summit 2026 in Rome from March 22–24. The event brings together senior African military leaders, global industry innovators, and investors to strengthen regional security through new partnerships and technologies. Under the theme “Empowering shared security through intelligence, innovation, and industry,” the summit is designed to bridge the gap between defense institutions and the private sector, moving beyond traditional procurement to emphasize dual-use technologies and non-traditional partnerships. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)