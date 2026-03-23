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    Massachusetts National Guard leaders join Kenyan partners at African Land Forces Summit [Image 8 of 10]

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    Massachusetts National Guard leaders join Kenyan partners at African Land Forces Summit

    ROME, ITALY

    03.23.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Peter Pouliot, senior enlisted advisor to the Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard (MANG), right, and Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) Warrant Officer Class One Joel Murage, Kenyan Army sergeant major, join for a photo during the African Land Forces Summit in Rome, Italy, March 23, 2026. Senior leaders from the MANG attended the summit alongside senior leaders of the KDF, marking over a decade of partnership through the State Partnership Program and underscoring the enduring strategic value of a relationship that has strengthened global security, regional stability and joint operational effectiveness.

    The U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), on behalf of the U.S. Army Chief of Staff, will host the African Land Forces Summit 2026 in Rome from March 22–24. The event brings together senior African military leaders, global industry innovators, and investors to strengthen regional security through new partnerships and technologies. Under the theme “Empowering shared security through intelligence, innovation, and industry,” the summit is designed to bridge the gap between defense institutions and the private sector, moving beyond traditional procurement to emphasize dual-use technologies and non-traditional partnerships. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 10:56
    Photo ID: 9591809
    VIRIN: 260323-Z-TS442-2118
    Resolution: 5894x3922
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: ROME, IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Massachusetts National Guard leaders join Kenyan partners at African Land Forces Summit [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Massachusetts National Guard leaders join Kenyan partners at African Land Forces Summit
    Massachusetts National Guard leaders join Kenyan partners at African Land Forces Summit
    Massachusetts National Guard leaders join Kenyan partners at African Land Forces Summit
    Massachusetts National Guard leaders join Kenyan partners at African Land Forces Summit
    Massachusetts National Guard leaders join Kenyan partners at African Land Forces Summit
    Massachusetts National Guard leaders join Kenyan partners at African Land Forces Summit
    Massachusetts National Guard leaders join Kenyan partners at African Land Forces Summit
    Massachusetts National Guard leaders join Kenyan partners at African Land Forces Summit
    Massachusetts National Guard leaders join Kenyan partners at African Land Forces Summit
    Massachusetts National Guard leaders join Kenyan partners at African Land Forces Summit

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