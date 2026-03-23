Capt. Wilson visits NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Site Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

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Capt. Daryl Wilson, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Commanding Officer, presents Cmdr. Jason Deleon, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba Site Director, the Meritorious Service Medal for his exceptional work, marking the end of his successful tour March 26, 2026 at NS Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (Courtesy photo)