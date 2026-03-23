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    Capt. Wilson visits NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Site Guantanamo Bay, Cuba [Image 6 of 6]

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    Capt. Wilson visits NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Site Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

    CUBA

    03.26.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Capt. Daryl Wilson, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Commanding Officer, presents Cmdr. Jason Deleon, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba Site Director, the Meritorious Service Medal for his exceptional work, marking the end of his successful tour March 26, 2026 at NS Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 10:45
    Photo ID: 9591773
    VIRIN: 260326-N-N1901-1006
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 986.94 KB
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    Capt. Wilson visits NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Site Guantanamo Bay, Cuba
    Capt. Wilson visits NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Site Guantanamo Bay, Cuba
    Capt. Wilson visits NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Site Guantanamo Bay, Cuba
    Capt. Wilson visits NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Site Guantanamo Bay, Cuba
    Capt. Wilson visits NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Site Guantanamo Bay, Cuba
    Capt. Wilson visits NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Site Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

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