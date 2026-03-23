Capt. Wilson visits NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Site Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

Capt. Daryl Wilson, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Commanding Officer, recognizes Calvin Charles March 26, 2026 at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 10:45
|Photo ID:
|9591769
|VIRIN:
|260326-N-N1901-1005
|Resolution:
|2505x2992
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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