YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 19, 2026) – From left, Royal Australian Navy Commodore Troy van Tienhoven, Joint Force Maritime Component Commander and Director General Maritime Operations, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Lincoln Reifsteck, commander, Submarine Group 7, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Vice Adm. Nobuyuki Takenaka, commander, Fleet Submarine Force, pose for a photo during a Tri-Lateral Theater Anti-Submarine Warfare working group in Yokosuka, Japan, March 19, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 02:13
|Photo ID:
|9591283
|VIRIN:
|260320-N-SI601-1004
|Resolution:
|6167x3402
|Size:
|4.67 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Navy attend Tri-Lateral Theater Anti-Submarine Warfare working group [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.