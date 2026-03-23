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    U.S. Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Navy attend Tri-Lateral Theater Anti-Submarine Warfare working group [Image 1 of 2]

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    U.S. Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Navy attend Tri-Lateral Theater Anti-Submarine Warfare working group

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Providakes 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 19, 2026) – From left, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Vice Adm. Kouji Kaneshima, commander, Fleet Air Force, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Lincoln Reifsteck, commander, Submarine Group 7, JMSDF Vice Adm. Nobuyuki Takenaka, commander, Fleet Submarine Force, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Royal Australian Navy Commodore Troy van Tienhoven, Joint Force Maritime Component Commander and Director General Maritime Operations, pose for a photo during a Tri-Lateral Theater Anti-Submarine Warfare working group in Yokosuka, Japan, March 19, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 02:13
    Photo ID: 9591282
    VIRIN: 260319-N-SI601-1005
    Resolution: 4491x2994
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Navy attend Tri-Lateral Theater Anti-Submarine Warfare working group [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Navy attend Tri-Lateral Theater Anti-Submarine Warfare working group
    U.S. Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Navy attend Tri-Lateral Theater Anti-Submarine Warfare working group

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    USN, RAN, JMSDF, Theater Anti-Submarine Warfare, Submarine

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