Chief’s 133rd Birthday 5K Run Onboard NAF Atsugi

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan (March 30, 2026) - People from the NAF Atsugi base community participate in a 5K run held by the chief’s mess onboard NAF Atsugi. The run was held to celebrate the 133rd birthday of the chief petty officer rank. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Bonilla)