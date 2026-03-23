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    Chief’s 133rd Birthday 5K Run Onboard NAF Atsugi [Image 4 of 9]

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    Chief’s 133rd Birthday 5K Run Onboard NAF Atsugi

    AYASE, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.29.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brianna Bonilla 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan (March 30, 2026) - A member from the NAF Atsugi base community participates in a 5K run held by the chief’s mess onboard NAF Atsugi. The run was held to celebrate the 133rd birthday of the chief petty officer rank. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Bonilla)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 00:45
    Photo ID: 9591266
    VIRIN: 260330-N-UA541-1005
    Resolution: 5524x3683
    Size: 4.24 MB
    Location: AYASE, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief’s 133rd Birthday 5K Run Onboard NAF Atsugi [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Brianna Bonilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Chief’s 133rd Birthday 5K Run Onboard NAF Atsugi
    Chief’s 133rd Birthday 5K Run Onboard NAF Atsugi
    Chief’s 133rd Birthday 5K Run Onboard NAF Atsugi
    Chief’s 133rd Birthday 5K Run Onboard NAF Atsugi
    Chief’s 133rd Birthday 5K Run Onboard NAF Atsugi
    Chief’s 133rd Birthday 5K Run Onboard NAF Atsugi
    Chief’s 133rd Birthday 5K Run Onboard NAF Atsugi
    Chief’s 133rd Birthday 5K Run Onboard NAF Atsugi
    Chief’s 133rd Birthday 5K Run Onboard NAF Atsugi

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    NAF Atsugi
    5K
    Chief Mess
    CPO 133rd Birthday

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