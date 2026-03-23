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    NCTF-RH provides a brief to the Commission on Water Resource Management [Image 2 of 5]

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    NCTF-RH provides a brief to the Commission on Water Resource Management

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Krystal Diaz 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Capt. Robert Kleinman, decommissioning director, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), provides an update regarding current NCTF-RH operations to the Commission on Water Resource Management in Honolulu, March. 24, 2026. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Krystal Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 22:07
    Photo ID: 9591208
    VIRIN: 260324-N-MK588-1069
    Resolution: 1430x590
    Size: 279.7 KB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NCTF-RH provides a brief to the Commission on Water Resource Management [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Krystal Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NCTF-RH provides a brief to the Commission on Water Resource Management
    NCTF-RH provides a brief to the Commission on Water Resource Management
    NCTF-RH provides a brief to the Commission on Water Resource Management
    NCTF-RH provides a brief to the Commission on Water Resource Management
    NCTF-RH provides a brief to the Commission on Water Resource Management

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